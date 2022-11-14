Hartford Fire Asks Conn. Federal Judge To Compel Arbitration of Reinsurance Dispute

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Fire Insurance Co. has asked a Connecticut federal judge to compel an offshore reinsurer to submit to arbitration in a dispute over security for four reinsurance agreements, arguing the agreements contain a valid arbitration clause.

In a Nov. 1 petition filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Hartford contends that under the agreements, disputes must be arbitrated in Hartford, Conn., but the reinsurer has not acknowledged its obligation to arbitrate.

Hartford and Global Core Insurance SPC — an unauthorized reinsurer domiciled in the Cayman Islands — are parties to the reinsurance agreements. …