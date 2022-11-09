6th Cir. Upholds Enforcement of Subpoena in Reinsurance Arbitration

CINCINNATI — A federal court properly granted Symetra Life Insurance Co.’s petition to compel compliance with an arbitration panel’s subpoena in a reinsurance dispute, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled, because the panel was properly seated in the Western District of Michigan.

On Nov. 7, the appellate court further affirmed that neither collateral nor judicial estoppel barred Symetra’s petition, ruling that its position was not inconsistent because the circumstances had changed.

Alliance Health & Life Insurance Co. (AHL) entered into a Self-Funded Excess Medical Specific and Aggregate Reinsurance Agreement with Symetra Life Insurance Co. on Jan. 1, …