Insurer Urges Ala. Judge to Allow Expert Testimony in $1.9 Million Reinsurance Case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A municipal insurer is urging a federal judge to deny Munich Reinsurance America Inc.’s motion to exclude the expert testimony of David Sikes in a dispute over $1.9 million in reinsurance coverage for lawsuits filed against four Alabama towns.

In an Oct. 26 motion filed before Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. argues that Sikes is qualified to testify as an expert because he has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry.

AMIC is a non-profit public insurer that provides Alabama …