Union Pacific Opposes Reinsurance Fund’s Motion to Dismiss in Mine Subsidence Brawl

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Union Pacific Railroad Co. is urging an Illinois federal judge to deny a reinsurance fund’s motion to dismiss a second amended complaint in a mine subsidence coverage dispute, arguing that it contains sufficiently pled claims and states a claim for relief.

In an Oct. 21 response filed before Judge Sue Myerscough of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, Union Pacific further argues that a magistrate judge properly allowed it to file a second amended complaint against Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund.

The Superior Coal Co., a subsidiary of the Chicago and North Western …