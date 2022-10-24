Munich Re Seeks to Exclude Expert Testimony in $1.9 Million Ala. Reinsurance Case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. is urging an Alabama federal judge to exclude the expert testimony of David Sikes in a dispute over $1.9 million in reinsurance coverage for lawsuits filed against four Alabama towns, arguing that he is not qualified.

In an Oct. 21 motion filed before Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Munich Re contends Sikes is not an expert in reinsurance, therefore his testimony would not assist the trier of fact.

Plaintiff Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. is a non-profit public insurer that provides Alabama municipalities with …