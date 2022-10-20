Ill. Federal Judge Dismisses Insurer’s Lawsuit Against Enstar, Cranmore

CHICAGO — A federal judge has dismissed an action filed by an insurer against the owners of Fletcher Reinsurance Co. in connection with its refusal to pay reinsurance billings, ruling that the claim for tortious interference with contract was not sufficiently pled.

On Oct. 18, Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled that Stonegate failed to plead sufficient facts to overcome defendants’ privilege, as agents, to interfere with Fletcher’s contracts.

Beginning in 2012, Fletcher’s predecessor, Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc., reinsured Stonegate’s automobile and commercial insurance lines under multiple excess …