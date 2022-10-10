REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Parties Say Mediation Unsuccessful in $1.9 Million Alabama Federal Reinsurance Dispute


October 10, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Notice


MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. and Munich Reinsurance America Inc. said in a recent filing that their attempts to resolve a $1.9 million Alabama federal reinsurance dispute via mediation was unsuccessful.

In an Oct. 6 notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, the parties explained that they mediated the case before Benjamin R. Rice of Wilmer & Lee P.C., but came to no resolution. They added that additional settlement talks would not be “a good use of the parties’ time or resources.”

AMIC is a non-profit public insurer that provides Alabama municipalities …

FIRM NAMES
  • Balch & Bingham LLP
  • Stockham Cooper & Potts P.C.

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Acetaminophen ASD/ADHD Product Liability Litigation

October 21, 2022

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Hottest Upcoming Device Projects - Strattice Hernia Mesh & Exactech Hip Implants

November 09, 2022

MORE DETAILS