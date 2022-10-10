Parties Say Mediation Unsuccessful in $1.9 Million Alabama Federal Reinsurance Dispute

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. and Munich Reinsurance America Inc. said in a recent filing that their attempts to resolve a $1.9 million Alabama federal reinsurance dispute via mediation was unsuccessful.

In an Oct. 6 notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, the parties explained that they mediated the case before Benjamin R. Rice of Wilmer & Lee P.C., but came to no resolution. They added that additional settlement talks would not be “a good use of the parties’ time or resources.”

AMIC is a non-profit public insurer that provides Alabama municipalities …