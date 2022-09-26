SCOR, First State Move to Stay $6.9 Million Reinsurance Case Pending Arbitration

HARTFORD, Conn. — SCOR Reinsurance Co. and First State Insurance Co. have jointly asked a Connecticut federal judge to stay an action in which First State accuses SCOR of breaching a reinsurance contract by refusing to pay First State’s $6.9 million billing for an underlying environmental action.

In a Sept. 21 joint motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, the parties explained that they are attempting to transition to private arbitration. The parties filed the motion after their settlement talks proved unsuccessful.

In the action, First State alleges SCOR is liable for the portion …