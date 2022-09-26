Parties Say They Will Mediate $1.9 Million Alabama Federal Reinsurance Dispute

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Following unsuccessful settlement discussions, Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. and Munich Reinsurance America Inc. say they will to mediation in a $1.9 million Alabama federal reinsurance dispute, according to a recent court filing.

In a Sept. 23 notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, the parties explained that they agreed to mediate the case before Benjamin R. Rice of Wilmer & Lee P.C. in Huntsville on Oct. 4.

AMIC is a non-profit public insurer that provides Alabama municipalities with insurance coverage. AMIC and Munich Re entered a “Casualty Excess of Loss Reinsurance …