D.C. Judge Vacates 2018 Judgment Against Republic of Argentina in Reinsurance Case
August 25, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A District of Columbia federal judge has vacated a 2018 judgment issued against the Republic of Argentina in a reinsurance action filed by TIG Insurance Co. involving a writ of attachment and a writ of execution on a building owned by the republic.
In an Aug. 23 order, Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that the judgment-issuing court lacked subject matter jurisdiction under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.
Beginning in 1979, Argentina, through its state-owned insurer Caja Nacional, incurred debts under reinsurance contracts ultimately payable to TIG Insurance …
