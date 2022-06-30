Ala. Federal Judge Grants Insurer More Time to Respond to Munich Re Summary Judgment Motion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge has granted a municipal insurer a one-week extension to respond to Munich Reinsurance America Inc.’s motion for summary judgment and a Daubert motion in a dispute over $1.9 million in reinsurance coverage for lawsuits filed against four Alabama towns.

In a June 28 order, Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama ruled that Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. must file its responses by Aug. 9.

“Based on the parties’ arguments, the length of the factual record, and the extent of the motion for summary judgment, which …