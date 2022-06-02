Reinsurer Urges Wash. Federal Judge to Dismiss Risk Management Pool’s Claims with Prejudice

SEATTLE — Sompo International Reinsurance is urging a Washington federal judge to adopt a report recommending dismissal of a risk management pool’s claims against it with prejudice, arguing the claims are arbitrable and a stay is not appropriate.

In a May 18 response to the pool’s objection, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Sompo contends there is no reason for it “to remain mired in litigation or for the arbitrators to remain manacled.”

Plaintiff Washington State Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) is comprised of public school districts, educational service districts, and other public school interlocal …