REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurer Moves to Dismiss Amended Claims for Bad Faith, Unjust Enrichment in Commissions Dispute


May 18, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


NEW YORK — An Indian reinsurer has moved to dismiss claims for bad faith and unjust enrichment in an amended complaint accusing it of breaching binding authority agreements by refusing to pay a reinsurance intermediary $600 million in commissions.

In a May 12 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) contends the claims are duplicative of plaintiff AM RE Syndicate Inc.’s breach of contract claim.

In 2017, AM Re and GIC entered into two Binding Authority Agreements with GIC — an Ocean and Inland Marine Binding …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Pesticide Litigation Conference: A Plaintiff's Approach to Winning Pesticide Cases

June 16, 2022 - Denver, CO
Plaintiff-Only Event @ The Westin Denver Downtown

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

June 15, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS