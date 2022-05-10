Wash. Risk Management Pool Seeks Stay of Claims Against Reinsurer Pending Arbitration

SEATTLE — A risk management pool has objected to a Washington federal magistrate judge’s recommendation that its claims against Sompo International Reinsurance be dismissed with prejudice, arguing that the entire litigation against Sompo and another reinsurer should be stayed pending the outcome of an arbitration between the pool and Sompo.

In a May 4 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Washington State Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) noted the other reinsurer defendant, American Re-Insurance Co., also agrees that WSRMP may request a stay of the litigation.

WSRMP is comprised of public school districts, educational …