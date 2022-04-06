REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

DLA Piper Can’t Shake Claims in N.Y. Federal Action Involving $4.6 Million Promissory Note


April 6, 2022


NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has refused to dismiss a breach of fiduciary duty claim filed against the law firm of DLA Piper LLP in a dispute involving a $4.6 million promissory note executed as part of a reinsurance arrangement for a book of disability income business.

In a March 31 order, Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found Pan-American Life Insurance Co. (PALIC) and Vista Life & Casualty Reinsurance Co. adequately alleged DLA Piper knew, but failed to disclose, that there was a secret escrow …

