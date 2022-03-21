Munich Re Seeks to Bar Insurer From Presenting Evidence Supporting Defenses Against Counterclaims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. has asked an Alabama federal judge to bar a non-profit insurer from presenting evidence and witnesses to support its defenses against Munich Re’s counterclaims in a reinsurance dispute, arguing the insurer has refused to provide its initial disclosures on the counterclaims.

In a March 18 motion, Munich Re contends it has asked Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. (AMIC) repeatedly for its initial disclosures, but the insurer has failed to respond, warranting court intervention pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 37(c)(1).

Judge Myron H. Thompson, on March 21, ordered AMIC to file a response …