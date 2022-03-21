Munich Re Seeks to Bar Insurer From Presenting Evidence Supporting Defenses Against Counterclaims
March 21, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. has asked an Alabama federal judge to bar a non-profit insurer from presenting evidence and witnesses to support its defenses against Munich Re’s counterclaims in a reinsurance dispute, arguing the insurer has refused to provide its initial disclosures on the counterclaims.
In a March 18 motion, Munich Re contends it has asked Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. (AMIC) repeatedly for its initial disclosures, but the insurer has failed to respond, warranting court intervention pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 37(c)(1).
Judge Myron H. Thompson, on March 21, ordered AMIC to file a response …
FIRM NAMES
- Balch & Bingham LLP
- Stockham Cooper & Potts P.C.
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
April 13, 2022 - None, None
None