Reinsurer Asks N.Y. Federal Judge to Review Discovery Sought in Cut-Through Dispute
February 16, 2022
NEW YORK — A reinsurer has asked a New York federal judge for a protective order concerning document requests made by an insurer in a dispute over defense and indemnity for an underlying action, asserting that the court should determine whether the discovery sought would be relevant and overly burdensome.
In its Feb. 14 letter to Judge Lewis J. Linman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Technology Insurance Co., as reinsurer and successor to Tower Insurance Company of New York, is challenging discovery sought by Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co.
