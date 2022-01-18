Insurer Opposes Enstar Holding’s Motion to Stay Calif. Federal Tortious Interference Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES — California Capital Insurance Co. (CIG) is urging a federal judge to deny Enstar Holdings (US) LLC’s request to stay an action accusing it of directing its reinsurer subsidiary to deny CIG’s reinsurance claims, arguing that Enstar has not shown cognizable “hardship or inequity in being required to go forward.”

In its Jan. 14 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, CIG says a stay would only enable Enstar “to continue unchecked” in its tortious interference with CIG’s reinsurance contract.

In the instant action (“CIG II”), CIG alleges Enstar’s “modus operandi” is …