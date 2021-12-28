Judge Addresses Reinsurance Discovery Dispute in Target Trademark Infringement Coverage Action

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota federal magistrate judge has ordered ACE American Insurance Co. to produce an amended privilege log in its coverage dispute with Target Corp., ruling that to the extent the insurer redacted reserve or reinsurance information as privileged or protected work product, the log is inadequate to determine whether the redactions were proper.

In a Dec. 22 order, Magistrate Judge John F. Docherty of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota also denied Target’s motion for certain reinsurance-related discovery, noting its requests for production (RFPs) did not describe the requested reinsurance discovery with “reasonable particularity.”

In …