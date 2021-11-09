2nd Cir. Restores Convictions of Platinum Partners Hedge Fund Executives

NEW YORK — A federal appellate panel has restored the securities fraud convictions of two Platinum Partners hedge fund executives, finding the evidence supported the jury’s finding that they participated in a scheme involving Beechwood Re and the now bankrupt Black Elk energy Offshore Operations LLC.

In a Nov. 5 opinion, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals remanded the case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York for sentencing of Mark Nordlicht and David Levy.

The litigation is based upon a scheme allegedly executed by Nordlicht and Levy to defraud bondholders of a Houston-based …