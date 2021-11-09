Transatlantic Objects to R&R Regarding Proposed Bad Faith Claims in $1 Million Reinsurance Case

DETROIT — Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. has objected to a special master’s recommendation that Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. be permitted to assert bad faith claims in a $1 million reinsurance action, arguing it “is contrary to well-established Sixth Circuit case law” and based upon a “substantial misunderstanding of the nature of the claims that Amerisure seeks to assert at this late stage.”

In its Nov. 5 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Transatlantic says the proposed new claims “significantly alter the nature of this case, broadening it well beyond the contractual interpretation questions …