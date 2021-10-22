Reinsurer Refutes Allegations in Health Insurer’s Breach of Contract Lawsuit

GALVESTON, Texas — In an answer filed in Texas federal court, American National Insurance Co. (ANIC) has denied allegations that it wrongfully denied a health insurer’s reinsurance claim arising from a patient’s heart transplant hospital care.

In an Oct. 13 answer filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, ANIC also asserted affirmative defenses in which it argues that the patient’s claim is not covered under the parties’ reinsurance agreement and that plaintiff Health First Health Plans Inc. has already received payment from another reinsurer.

In addition, ANIC seeks a credit and/or set-off for any sums …