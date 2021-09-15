Ala. Federal Judge Orders Insurer to Allege Citizenship of Munich Re in Reinsurance Dispute

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has ordered a non-profit insurer to sufficiently allege the citizenship of defendant Munich Reinsurance America Inc. in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for underlying lawsuits filed against insured municipalities.

In a Sept. 14 order, Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama explained that Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. (AMIC)’s complaint does not sufficiently allege Munich Re’s citizenship because it does not specify the state in which it is incorporated. Rather, the pleading merely states that Munich Re is a “foreign corporation.

“28 U.S.C. § 1332(c) provides …