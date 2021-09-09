Munich Re May Amend Counterclaims 2nd Time in Reinsurance Battle, Ala. Federal Judge Rules
September 9, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Munich Re's Motion
- Order
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has allowed Munich Reinsurance America Inc. to file a second amended answer and counterclaim against a non-profit public insurer in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for underlying lawsuits filed against certain municipalities.
In a Sept. 8 order, Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama explained that Munich Re’s proposed additions to its counterclaim raise a common question of the parties’ rights and obligations under the reinsurance contracts, including Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. (AMIC)’s alleged litigation management and reporting responsibilities.
Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. sued …
