Arbitrators to Determine Arbitrability of Claims in $1 Million Reinsurance Action
September 2, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
DETROIT — An arbitration panel should determine the arbitrability of claims accusing American National Insurance Co. of breaching a reinsurance contract by refusing to pay a nearly $1 million health insurance claim, a Michigan federal judge has ruled.
In an Aug. 31 order, Judge Paul D. Borman of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan explained that the parties did not explicitly agree that a court should decide the applicability of a provision in the arbitration agreement limiting the time of arbitrability to three years.
“In fact, the Reinsurance Agreement provides that ‘if any dispute shall …
FIRM NAMES
- Giarmarco Mullins & Horton PC
- Wilson Group Law PLC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s MDL Conference: CPAP/Ventilator and Sunscreen Litigation
September 29, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis