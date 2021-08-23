Judge Seals Reinsurers’ 4th Amended Complaint in Mine Safety Reinsurance Battle
August 23, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal magistrate judge has granted a request from a group of reinsurers to permanently seal their fourth amended complaint in a dispute over the allocation of settlement proceeds under reinsurance contracts covering policies issued to Mine Safety Appliances Co.
In an Aug. 17 order, Magistrate Judge Mark Falk of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found the reinsurers have satisfied their burden of proving that the complaint contains information that “is highly confidential and entitled to protection.”
The plaintiff reinsurers, Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s, London, Tenecom Limited, Winterthur Swiss Insurance …
