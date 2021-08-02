Utica Mutual Seeks Amendment of $10.9 Million Judgment to Add Prejudgment Interest

ALBANY, N.Y. — Utica Mutual Insurance Co. has asked a New York federal judge to amend a $10.9 million judgment against Clearwater Insurance Co. to include prejudgment interest in a reinsurance case involving a settlement of underlying asbestos injury claims.

In a July 29 motion filed before Judge Gary L. Sharpe of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, Utica says it is entitled to prejudgment interest as a matter of law.

Between 1978 and 1982, Utica issued four one-year umbrella liability policies to Goulds Pumps Inc. that were in effect from Jan. 1, 1978, to …