Mich. Federal Judge Agrees to Refer $1 Million Reinsurance Dispute to Mediation

DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has granted a joint motion by Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. and Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. to refer a $1 million reinsurance case involving underlying asbestos claims to mediation.

In a July 26 order, Judge Stephen J. Murphy II of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan ruled that the mediation before Special Master Dennis M. Barnes must take place by Aug. 30.

Amerisure’s predecessor, Michigan Mutual Insurance Co., issued primary and umbrella liability insurance policies to Armstrong Machine Works and Armstrong Video Products between 1976 and 1990.

Michigan Mutual and TransRe allegedly …