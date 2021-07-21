Mo. Federal Judge Bars Evidence of Zurich’s Reinsurance in Coverage Action

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has barred evidence of Zurich American Insurance Co.’s reinsurance in a coverage dispute involving injury claims filed against the owner of a lead smelter facility, explaining that it could prejudice the insurer.

In a July 16 order, Senior Judge E. Richard Webber of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri referred to the 8th Circuit's ruling that “the receipt of such evidence constitutes prejudicial error sufficient to require reversal.”

Between 1958 and 1985, Zurich issued general liability policies to St. Joseph Lead, which later became St. Joe Minerals. From …