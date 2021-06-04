Two Parties Reach Settlement in Dispute over $20.5 in Excess Deductible Collateral

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota federal magistrate judge has agreed to grant a limited lift of a stay of an interpleader action involving $20.5 million in excess deductible collateral held by an insurer in a workers’ compensation program so that two of the parties may take certain actions in furtherance of their recent settlement agreement.

In a May 28 text order, Magistrate Judge Tony N. Leung of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota granted a letter request by SUNZ Insurance Co. and Butler America Holdings Inc. to grant a limited stay to allow Butler to file its disclaimer …