Offshore Reinsurer Moves to Dismiss Pension Plan’s Lawsuit for Lack of Jurisdiction

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Offshore reinsurer Cardem Insurance Company Ltd. has renewed its motion to dismiss a pension plan’s lawsuit seeking $934 million in withdrawal liability payments, arguing that personal jurisdiction is lacking because the reinsurer does not have sufficient contacts with the United States.

In an April 12 filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Cardem says the plaintiffs have still not established that it has had any contacts with the U.S. in the past three years.

Walter Energy Inc. and its subsidiary, Jim Walter Resources Inc., operated a business that performed coal mining, coal transporting …