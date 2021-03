Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund Seeks Oral Argument on Bid to Dismiss Reinsurer’s Lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund (IMSIF) has renewed its motion for oral argument on its motion to dismiss a lawsuit in which Union Pacific Railroad Co. seeks to bar it from continuing to seek reimbursement for mine subsidence claims.

In a March 9 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, IMSIF says “the matter presents important and complex questions of law, including claim/issue preclusion and pleading standards” and that oral argument will “assist the Court in conducting a fully informed review.”

Superior Coal operated four coal mines in Macoupin County, Ill., …