Parties Permitted to File Summary Judgment Briefs Under Seal in Mass. Reinsurance Case
March 12, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion to Impound
BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has sealed summary judgment briefs in a dispute between Lamorak Insurance Co. and Certain London Market Reinsurers over Lamorak’s allocation of reinsurance billings for a 2009 settlement of underlying pollution claims.
In a March 3 docket order, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts accepted the parties’ argument that the briefing will contain “confidential commercial or proprietary business information or non-public financial data, and/or confidential commercial, proprietary or reputational interests of third parties, and/or relevant personal data” that cannot be redacted without rendering the documents unintelligible.…
FIRM NAMES
- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo
- Sidley Austin
