Munich Re Opposes Cedent’s Motion to Amend Complaint, Says Claims Not Ripe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A non-profit public insurer should not be permitted not file an amended complaint in an action seeking reinsurance coverage for underlying lawsuits filed against four towns because the newly proposed claims are not ripe, Munich Reinsurance America Inc. argues.

In a Feb. 19 response to Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama’s order to show cause, Munich Re says Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. (AMIC) has not replied to requests for documentation regarding the underlying matter and has not yet sent a final billing.

AMIC sued Munich Re on May …