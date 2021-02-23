Oral Arguments Scheduled Before 6th Circuit in OneBeacon Reinsurance Dispute

CINCINNATI — Oral arguments will take place in OneBeacon Insurance Co.’s appeal of an Ohio federal judge’s refusal to dismiss on claim preclusion grounds a state court reinsurance action involving underlying asbestos losses.

The arguments, in which OneBeacon will challenge a ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, are scheduled for March 3 before the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

From 1955 to 1977, the William Powell Co. bought a series of primary and excess product and general liability insurance policies from General Accident Fire & Life Assurance Corp. Beginning in 2001, numerous …