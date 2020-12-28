Guest Summary: Court Refuses To Compel Arbitration Where No Party Had Refused To Arbitrate and Both Were Working on Selecting Arbitrators

[Editor's note: Brendan Gooley of Carlton Fields is a litigator who focuses on employment discrimination, education, and insurance matters. He joined the firm after clerking for the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and the Connecticut Supreme Court. This article first appeared in Reinsurance Focus. Copyright 2020, Brendan Gooley.]

CINCINNATI - A federal court recently refused to compel arbitration after it concluded that there had been no refusal to arbitrate. The court also refused to appoint arbitrators for the parties.

Linda L. Allen claimed Horter Investment Management, LLC’s “representatives sold fraudulent and unregistered investments.” She claimed those claims were subject …