Decedent’s Representative Says Reinsurer had Timely Notice of Deadly Vehicle Accident

OKLAHOMA CITY — The representative of a man who was killed in a 2016 vehicle accident is urging an Oklahoma federal judge to award her summary judgment in the resulting coverage dispute, arguing that reinsurer Star Insurance Co. had timely notice of the occurrence.

In a Dec. 9 reply filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, Shirley Stanford further argues that the losses do not fall within the policy’s “criminal acts” exclusion because it does not apply to automobile accidents.

United Specialty Insurance Co. (USIC) entered into a one-year commercial excess liability insurance policy with …