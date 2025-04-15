Defendants in Paraquat MDL Ink Agreement to Resolve ‘Many’ Cases, Filing Says

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Syngenta Crop Protection, LLC, Syngenta AG, and Chevron U.S.A Inc. have agreed to resolve numerous cases in the Paraquat personal injury multidistrict litigation, according to a filing in the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

In an April 14 joint motion to hold an appeal in abeyance, the parties explained that defendants “have entered into a signed Letter Agreement intended to resolve” the litigation. According to plaintiffs’ counsel, details of the settlement will be publicly available once the process is finalized.

There are nearly 6,000 active lawsuits pending in the MDL, which is being presided …