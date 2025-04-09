Monsanto Asks for U.S. Supreme Court Review of Preemption Issue in Roundup Case
April 9, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Petition
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Monsanto has filed a petition for writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the highest court to weigh in on whether FIFRA preempts a state-law failure-to-warn claim in an underlying Roundup case.
Monsanto filed the petition on April 4 in the U.S. Supreme Court. In it, the Roundup defendant specifically asks the highest court to address “whether FIFRA preempts a state-law failure-to-warn claim where EPA has repeatedly concluded that the warning is not required and the warning cannot be added to a product without EPA approval.”
The underlying case was filed by John L. Durnell. …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Justice for All Conference: Complex Litigation in Philadelphia's Evolving Legal Landscape
April 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA
The Logan Philadelphia
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 25, 2025 - Buffalo, NY
The Westin Buffalo