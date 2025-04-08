Ill. Federal Court Dismisses Pesticide Lawsuit Against Quaker Oats Company with Prejudice

CHICAGO –– An Illinois federal court has dismissed a lawsuit filed against The Quaker Oats Company for lack of Article III standing, concluding that the plaintiffs had failed to allege an injury-in-fact as it relates to the presence of pesticides in the defendant's oat products.

In the March 18 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois dismissed the case with prejudice.

The plaintiffs asserted the underlying claims against The Quaker Oats Company, contending that the defendant had wrongfully promoted their oat-based products as made with healthy whole grains when, in fact, the product contains a harmful …