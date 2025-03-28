9th Cir. Reinstates Roundup Carcinogen Labeling Action

SAN FRANCISCO — The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has reinstated a lawsuit alleging that Monsanto Co.’s herbicide Roundup contains chemicals that can form a dangerous carcinogen, ruling that the plaintiffs have adequately alleged that N-Nitrosoglyphosate (NNG) levels above 1 ppm pose a serious safety hazard.

In a March 27 opinion, the panel further found plaintiffs plausibly pled that that the level of NNG in Roundup will exceed 1 ppm, during the product’s life.

Scott Koller, Tim Ferguson, Ruby Cornejo and John Lysek each purchased a "concentrated form” of Roundup that "consists of more than 40 percent …