9th Cir. Reinstates Roundup Carcinogen Labeling Action
March 28, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
SAN FRANCISCO — The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has reinstated a lawsuit alleging that Monsanto Co.’s herbicide Roundup contains chemicals that can form a dangerous carcinogen, ruling that the plaintiffs have adequately alleged that N-Nitrosoglyphosate (NNG) levels above 1 ppm pose a serious safety hazard.
In a March 27 opinion, the panel further found plaintiffs plausibly pled that that the level of NNG in Roundup will exceed 1 ppm, during the product’s life.
Scott Koller, Tim Ferguson, Ruby Cornejo and John Lysek each purchased a "concentrated form” of Roundup that "consists of more than 40 percent …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 25, 2025 - Buffalo, NY
The Westin Buffalo