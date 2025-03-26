N.Y. Court Allows Plaintiffs to File Amended Complaint Against Procter & Gamble for PFAS-Containing Dental Floss
March 26, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
- SAC
NEW YORK –– A New York court has permitted plaintiffs to file a second amended complaint against The Procter & Gamble Company in which it accuses the defendant of selling dental floss containing PFAS, ruling that the amended filing does not prejudice the company.
In a March 11 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York concluded that it would benefit judicial economy and conserves resources to allow the plaintiff to amend the pleading at this stage, which is prior to discovery.
The plaintiffs filed the second amended complaint on March 19.
Plaintiff Alan Dalewitz filed …
