BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Georgia Jurors Award More than $2 Billion to Plaintiff at End of Roundup Trial; Monsanto to Appeal


March 24, 2025



MARIETTA, Ga. –– A Georgia jury has awarded $2.1 billion at the conclusion of a Roundup personal injury trial against Monsanto, a verdict that included $2 billion in punitive damages.

The Georgia State Court for Cobb County jury agreed in its March 21 verdict that the plaintiff’s development of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma was caused by exposure to glyphosate in Monsanto’s herbicide Roundup.

The verdict included $65 million in non-economic damages.

In a statement released March 24, Monsanto said that it disagreed with the verdict and maintained that the decision conflicted with the “overwhelming weight of scientific evidence and the consensus of …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Justice for All Conference: Complex Litigation in Philadelphia's Evolving Legal Landscape

April 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA
The Logan Philadelphia

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Water Contamination Litigation Presented by EisnerAmper

May 06, 2025

MORE DETAILS