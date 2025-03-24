Georgia Jurors Award More than $2 Billion to Plaintiff at End of Roundup Trial; Monsanto to Appeal
March 24, 2025
MARIETTA, Ga. –– A Georgia jury has awarded $2.1 billion at the conclusion of a Roundup personal injury trial against Monsanto, a verdict that included $2 billion in punitive damages.
The Georgia State Court for Cobb County jury agreed in its March 21 verdict that the plaintiff’s development of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma was caused by exposure to glyphosate in Monsanto’s herbicide Roundup.
The verdict included $65 million in non-economic damages.
In a statement released March 24, Monsanto said that it disagreed with the verdict and maintained that the decision conflicted with the “overwhelming weight of scientific evidence and the consensus of …
