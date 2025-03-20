FIFRA Does not Preempt Roundup Failure-To-Warn Claim, 11th Cir. Reiterates
March 20, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
ATLANTA — A federal appeals court has upheld a final judgment against Monsanto in a Roundup cancer case, affirming that the plaintiff’s failure-to-warn claim is neither expressly nor impliedly preempted because the company failed to show that it could not have complied with both state and federal requirements.
In a March 19 opinion, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals relied upon its ruling in another Roundup case that the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) does not preempt a state failure-to-warn tort claim.
“Because ‘the holding of the first panel to address an issue’ remains the law in …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference
March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel