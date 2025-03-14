Roundup Plaintiffs Again Seek Centralized Management Docket in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. –– Roundup plaintiffs with claims pending New Jersey state courts have again sought a centralized management docket, saying that there are more than 40 cases pending in the state.

In a Feb. 27 letter sent to the Administrative Office of the Courts of the State of New Jersey, the plaintiffs explained that the number of claims has quadrupled since the last time they requested.

The group said that Atlantic County is the proper vicinage for centralized management, noting that 33 of the cases are currently pending there.

In Jan. 2024, the plaintiffs asked for MCL designation for 10 …