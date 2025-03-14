BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

EPA Seeks Remand of Petition Seeking Review of Chemical Risk Evaluation, Says It Wishes to ‘Revisit’ Rule


March 14, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion
  • Reply


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has filed a motion seeking remand of a petition challenging the agency’s final rule regarding procedures for chemical risk evaluation under the Toxic Substances Control Act, saying that the agency has “now determined that it wishes to revisit and reconsider the 2024 Rule by initiating notice-and-comment rulemaking as soon as possible.”

In light of this, the EPA told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on March 10 that it should remand without vacatur the 2024 Rule to allow the aforementioned reconsideration and to hold all other proceedings …


