Class Action Filed Against Girl Scouts, Says Cookies Contain Heavy Metals, Pesticides
March 12, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
BROOKLYN, N.Y. –– A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Girl Scouts of the United States of America, contending that the group has manufactured and sold Girl Scout cookies that contain heavy metals and pesticides.
The plaintiffs filed their first amended complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on March 11.
“While the entire sales practice system for Girl Scout Cookies is built on a foundation of ethics and teaching young girls sustainable business practices, Defendants failed to uphold this standard themselves and failed as well to address the concerns raised in …
