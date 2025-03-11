L’Oreal SA Announces Recall of Acne Treatment Effaclar Duo Due to Benzene Content Concerns

NEW YORK –– L’Oreal SA has announced that it is recalling all lots of its Effaclar Duo due to benzene content concerns in its acne treatment product, according to published reports.

The Effaclar Duo is sold under company’s La Roche-Posay brand, reports said.

In a statement issued to Bloomberg, the company said that it is working in “close coordination with the FDA” when making the decision.

“…We have proactively decided to remove the limited remaining units of the current formula of Effaclar Duo from retailers,” the company said, adding that it will soon release a product with an improved formulation.