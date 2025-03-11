9th Circuit Hears Arguments Relating to Appeal of Order Dismissing Roundup Labeling Lawsuit
March 11, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Opening Brief
- Response
SAN FRANCISCO –– The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals recently heard oral arguments in the appeal of an order dismissing a lawsuit relating to the absence of an expiration date on Roundup bottles, which the plaintiffs maintained is not only an unlawful omission, but “a latent defect that endangers consumers.”
The 9th Circuit held oral arguments on March 7, three months after it issued the notice of oral argument.
In an opening brief filed in May 2024, the plaintiffs maintained that the lower court dismissed their claims on the “erroneous belief that it was just an extension of …
