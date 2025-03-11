High Court Asked to Tackle Baby Food Implied Preemption Question
March 11, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Petition
SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to review a federal appeals court’s ruling that Sherman Law and unjust enrichment claims asserted against Sprout Foods Inc. in a baby food misbranding action are not impliedly preempted by federal law.
In its petition for certiorari, Sprout argues that 21 U.S.C. § 337(a)’s explicit bar on private enforcement of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act precludes a private action seeking to enforce FDCA food labeling regulations by asserting a state statute that incorporates FDCA regulations.
“The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals incorrectly applied Buckman v. Plantiffs’ Legal …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 25, 2025 - Buffalo, NY
The Westin Buffalo